Could Cloak & Dagger Move to Hulu, Creating Marvel’s Next Defenders?

Earlier this week, Marvel Television confirmed the hopes of many fans of both Runaways and Cloak & Dagger, announcing the two shows would crossover in the former’s third season, something currently shooting. Many expected the crossover when Cloak & Dagger Season Two ended with Ty (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy (Olivia Holt) ending up on a bus headed west, but the question remains — what does this crossover mean for the future of Cloak & Dagger?

As of now, the show has yet to be renewed for a third season, despite its second season being ordered before Season One aired its finale — it has now been over two months since the show’s sophomore outing capped with a finale so we’ve got to ask the question: could Cloak & Dagger be leaving Freeform to move to Hulu and they were waiting for the crossover announcement to share the news? While the Marvel machine is no stranger to cross-platform crossovers (see Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Agents of SHIELD), this would be a move that makes more sense than, say Agents of SHIELD being bumped to Disney+.

Better yet, the teased plot of Runaways Season Three teases the live-action debut of Morgan le Fey (Elizabeth Hurley), an immortal sorceress who’ll apparently serve as the ruler of an alternate realm of magic and mysticism. Luckily for the affluent Runaways, Cloak and Dagger just got done warding off an interdimensional threat.

It doesn’t stop there. Earlier this year, Jeph Loeb and his team announced Marvel’s Ghost Rider and Marvel’s Helstrom would be hitting Hulu sometime in 2020. Now suddenly, Marvel Television has four shows directly involved with supernatural threats and if Cloak & Dagger would make the jump, all four shows would be on the same platform.

Though Ghost Rider and Helstrom could very well end up being more adult-oriented shows, there’s still a way the movers and shakers behind the productions could tweak them to fit in with the look and feel of the other shows featuring younger casts. In fact, Cloak & Dagger Season Two dealt with some pretty heavy themes for adults, let alone the young adult audience it was made for on Freeform.

Now that Marvel Television is without the entire Netflix slate of shows and Agents of SHIELD wraps up after one more season, it’s likely Marvel Television is looking for its next big thing. Is The Defenders 2.0 that?

Marvel’s Runaways will hit Hulu December 13th.