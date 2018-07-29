‘Deadpool 2’ Colossus Actor Wants to Be in an X-Men Team Movie

Stefan Kapicic has brought the mutant Colossus to life in two Deadpool movies and now he’s ready for the steel-skinned Russian to rejoin the X-Men.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con, Kapicic said that he’s hoping he gets to bring Colossus to an X-Men team movie, especially if that movie takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I would love to see Colossus going back to his X-Men,” Kapicic says. “And who knows? With all these Disney-Fox things, I’m hoping the X-Men are going to join the MCU with the Avengers. I would love to see Colossus go against Thanos.”

In fact, in the time since this interview was recorded, Fox did accept Disney’s bid to buy the company, meaning that it will soon be possible for the X-Men to interact with the Avengers on the big screen.

However, Fox is already planning to bring another mutant team, X-Force, to theaters. Colossus has been a part of that team in the Marvel Universe as well and Kapicic hopes to be a part of that movie.

“The only thing that I know and everybody knows, that we have a third director now — after [Deadpool director] Tim Miller and [Deadpool 2 director] David Leitch — and Drew Goddard is an amazing guy and an amazing director,” Kapicic said. “We still don’t know what’s going on with the script because he’s still working on [Bad Times at the El Royale], and when he’s done with that, I think that he’s starting to develop whatever he has right now.

“So nobody’s sure what’s gonna happen, but I’m not doubting it. I know after Deadpool 2, all these things that are happening in the movie, it’s kind of natural to have Colossus be a part of X-Force.”

Kapicic has also previously stated that he’d like to see Colossus crossover with The New Mutants, a film that features Colossus’ sister, Magik.

“I’m waiting for Colossus to meet his sister Illyana,” Kapicic said. “And New Mutants comes out next year, so I’m hoping to see the Rasputins back together in a movie. I’m really counting on that.”

And for the record, no, the Disney-Fox deal does not mean that The New Mutants movie has been canceled.

Deadpool 2 will release on Blu-ray and DVD on August 21st.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.