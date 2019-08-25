Comcast Brutally Trolls Spider-Man Fans with Avengers: Endgame Listing

Fans are still reeling from the ongoing Sony and Disney Spider-Man news and now, it’s apparently become a cultural phenomenon in and of itself. One Eagle-eyed ComicBook.com staffer was scrolling through their Comcast menu earlier tonight trying to find the best in entertainment on a laidback Saturday evening when they came across a listing for Avengers: Endgame on Xfinity.

Comcast’s on-demand channel decided to poke fun at the situation, saying fans they were probably only buying the movie to try convincing Disney to go all-in on the character. “Avengers: Endgame – Let’s be real: You’re here to save Tom Holland,” Xfinity’s listing said. See for yourself in the picture below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After his involvement in the Walt Disney Studios panel at D23 earlier in the weekend, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige opened up for the first time about the deal, expressing gratitude for having any involvement with the web-slinger in the first place.

“I’m feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy,” Feige explained to Entertainment Weekly. “We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we’d be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I’ll always be thankful for that.”

Sony’s full statement provided to ComicBook.com can read in its entirety below.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” the statement read. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.”

Sony added, “We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters.

Do you think we’ll ever get a resolution to the ongoing Sony and Disney dispute? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!