Cosmic Ghost Rider Is Finally Getting His Own Marvel Legends Action Figure

He’s one of the newest heroes in the Marvel Universe and now, Cosmic Ghost Rider will soon find himself in toy aisles around the world. Revealed earlier today during Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con live-stream, Hasbro will be release a Marvel Legends Rides version of the Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw-created hero, which will come complete with his cosmic motorcycle and a host of accessories.

Cosmic Ghost Rider wasn’t the only surprise announcement from Hasbro today either. It appears Squirrel Girl is also getting a Rides version of the wildly-collectible Marvel Legends toy, completely with Tippy-Toe, a couple of other squirrels, and a scooter. Also revealed was a Master of Kung Fu-accurate Shang-Chi, whose reveal has impeccable timing with many believing Marvel Studios will finally be officially announcing a live-action Shang-Chi movie tomorrow night.

Hasbro revealed Marvel Legends Shang-Chi, Rider Squirrel Girl with Scooter (and 3 squirrels), and Cosmic Ghost Rider with Bike. pic.twitter.com/FnUx65Jhxi — Preternia (@preterniadotcom) July 19, 2019

These announcements are all on top of Hasbro’s previous unveilings of a third Avengers: Endgame wave consisting of new Captain America, Iron Man, Valkyrie, and Iron Patriot figures (amongst others) that will each come with a Build A Figure piece that allows consumers to build the husky version of Thor found in Avengers: Endgame.

Spinning out of the pages of Thanos (2016), Cosmic Ghost Rider was created by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw as the pair took over the run from Jeff Lemire and Mike Deodato. Since then, Cates and Shaw launched a mini-series featuring the character and a younger version of Thanos. He has since appeared in Cates and Shaw’s run on Guardians of the Galaxy, where he’s currently been sent to Hell in a jaw-dropping splash page featuring Johnny Blaze.

Cosmic Ghost Rider can currently be found in the pages of Cosmic Ghost Rider Destroys Marvel History, the sixth (and final) issue of which is due out August 7th.