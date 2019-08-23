D23: Marvel Studios Booth Features a Celestial and The Watcher

Fans who are attending this weekend’s D23 Expo have seen all sorts of promotional images for various Disney projects depicting familiar characters, though eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the Marvel Studios booth features an image of a Celestial and The Watcher. These images don’t reveal any new information about upcoming projects for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as both The Watcher and Celestials have previously appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but these images help tease to fans what the future holds for the MCU. Check out photos of the booth below.

While it’s unclear if we can expect to see The Watcher in any live-action projects in the near future, we do know that he will appear in the upcoming Disney+ series What If…? and will be voiced by Jeffrey Wright. As the name implies, the animated series will explore a number of alternate realities in which slightly different paths were explored for a number of iconic characters. The series will feature many members of the MCU reprising their on-screen roles.

Joining Wright’s Watcher will be Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Thanos (Josh Brolin), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Dum Dum Duggan (Neal McDonough), Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Kurt (David Dastmalchian), Dr. Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci), Korg (Taika Waititi), Arnim Zola (Toby Jones), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Yondu (Michael Rooker), and Taserface (Chris Sullivan).

One scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 saw a meeting of Watchers, while another scene teased a look at the massive Celestials. Audiences were only given a brief glimpse at the beings, teasing their size, as they stand thousands of feet tall and weigh hundreds of tons.

Fans are sure to see more of the Celestials in The Eternals, which will be directed by Chloe Zhao from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The film will star Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

The Eternals is set to land in theaters on November 6, 2020. Stay tuned for details on the premiere of What If…? on Disney+.