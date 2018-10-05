Ben Affleck Reveals Most Interesting Part Of Playing Daredevil

When people think of Daredevil, Charlie Cox is usually the actor who comes to mind nowadays, but that was not always the case. Back in the day, Ben Affleck was the face behind the Marvel hero, and a newly surfaced chat breaks down the star’s favorite part of playing Matthew Murdock.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, an interview with Affleck referencing Daredevil can be found in CinemAbility: The Art of Inclusion. The new documentary focuses on how the entertainment sector is growing its portrayal of disabilities, and it was there Affleck said he enjoyed learning more about the everyday life of anyone visually disabled.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He was a superhero, and there was a bunch of fantastical stuff attached to that. But that was less interesting to learn about than really learning what it felt like to be a person who had lost their sight — how they experienced the world, how their other senses changed,” the actor said.

Continuing, Affleck explained he didn’t want to just look blind but get across how it feels as well.

“One of the things I was interested in [for] that movie was not just looking blind or coming across blind but knowing what it felt like.”

The documentary also mentions Tom Sullivan, a blind actor who helped Affleck prepare for Daredevil. Affleck praised the man for patiently teaching him about his lifestyle, and even cited those lessons as the most interesting part of the job.

“He was really patient with me,” Affleck explained. “I thought that was the most interesting thing about the movie, frankly. A lot of the other stuff was kind of silly.”

While critics and fans didn’t love Daredevil as a whole, this interview breaks down all the attention to detail Affleck put into his lead role. And, in the past, Cox has stressed he learned a lot about the Marvel hero by watching Affleck on the big screen.

“Personally, I think… I’m just laughing because I get asked this a lot and sadly I’m going to say the same thing that I’ve said before,” Cox told fans at a previous convention. “I happen to think Ben Affleck’s performance as Daredevil is fantastic. I really like his Matt Murdock… I stole a lot of stuff.”

“So, I think he does a really good job,” the actor continued. “I don’t like the film. The original Daredevil film I don’t think that worked particularly well and the reason I don’t think it worked particularly well is that what we discovered with the show is that the tone of the character suits a slightly darker, more sinister feel. In my opinion the best Daredevil comics are the ones that are geared towards a slightly more mature audience and I think that what the show captures is that level of sinister, dark tone, I guess. But I like Ben Affleck’s Matt Murdock.”

So, where do you rate Affleck’s performance? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!