Daredevil: Born Again Fan Poster Teases Punisher Teamup

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is hitting the ground running when it comes to street-level characters. Hawkeye and Moon Knight both fleshed out the darker and grittier part of the franchise and soon enough, Daredevil: Born Again will blow the roof off it entirely. In fact, some recent rumors even suggest Frank Castle may return to the MCU sooner rather than later. Because of the whispers circulating, one fan artist has taken it upon themself to picturing Castle's Punisher (Jon Bernthal) fighting crime alongside Charlie Cox's Ol' Hornhead.

The piece comes from Instagrammer @rahalarts, using previous key art released by Marvel Television to craft the new designs. The poster shows the characters fighting off members of The Hand, with Daredevil's suit updated to match the yellow color we've seen from the She-Hulk teasers.

Bernthal appeared as the anti-hero in Daredevil Season 2 before getting two seasons of his own show. The actor has always said he'd be willing to revisit the character if the story warranted it.

"It's unbelievably humbling how much people sort of responded to this version of Frank, and I can't tell you how much it means to me because he means so much to me. He's in my blood, he's in my bones," Bernthal told the Geek House Show in 2020. "So it's not about whether we do it, it's about getting it right, and doing the version that the fans really deserve. We'll see. I mean, all of those decisions are made in rooms I am not invited into... But Frank's always there, he's always a part of me. And when we get the call to go, I'll be ready, and I'll make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that we do it right, or we won't do it at all."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

