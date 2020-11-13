The Punisher Star Jon Bernthal Says Season 3 Might Still Happen

✖

Many Marvel fans are still reeling years after Netflix cancelled every Marvel series that was meant to tie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially after shows like The Punisher, Daredevil, and Jessica Jones earned rave reviews in their final seasons. And while it seems like all hope is lost for the Netflix corner of MCU shows, Frank Castle actor Jon Bernthal is still holding out hope for Season 3 of The Punisher. During a recent interview on the Geek House Show podcast, the actor spoke candidly on his hopes to return for a new season of The Punisher, whether that's on Disney+ or elsewhere.

Bernthal, like every other Netflix star, understands that this chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to a close. But as the rights for the characters revert back to Disney, there is a chance that the actor could reprise his role in a new project.

"It's unbelievably humbling how much people sort of responded to this version of Frank, and I can't tell you how much it means to me because he means so much to me. He's in my blood, he's in my bones," said Bernthal. "So it's not about whether we do it, it's about getting it right, and doing the version that the fans really deserve. We'll see. I mean, all of those decisions are made in rooms I am not invited into... But Frank's always there, he's always a part of me. And when we get the call to go, I'll be ready, and I'll make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that we do it right, or we won't do it at all."

The Punisher was cancelled after its second season, which was an expected move after the launch of Disney+ and the diminished power of Marvel Television, which was at that point separate from the Marvel Studios banner. But now that producer Kevin Feige has taken over the creative direction of all Marvel properties, there's a chance that some actors could revive their roles in future projects.

There's no word yet on the future of the Punisher, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, or Jessica Jones, but many fans still hold out hope that the original actors will reprise their roles. But if you ask the #SaveDaredevil crowd, Marvel is in for a lot of grief if they don't give actors like Berntha, Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, and Mike Colter a call.