Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Teased by Vincent D'Onofrio, New Set Photos Hint At Mayor Fisk

It sounds like Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is already in the plans at Marvel Studios – if series star Vincent D'Onofrio latest statements are accurate. While doing an interview for the upcoming season of hits series Godfather of Harlem (where he plays mobster Vincent "Chin" Gigante) D'Onofrio spoke about Daredevil: Born Again, which is now in production.

"We've only just started shooting. I think we're a couple weeks in, and the show is going to be very, very different than the Netflix show, and it's so exciting because what we're doing is quite something," D'Onofrio explained to Newsweek.

It was later that the actor teased how Daredevil: Born Again is headed all the way to Season 2:

"And, by the second season, there are gigantic, gigantic payoffs-in the first season, too, but I can't say much about that-but the fans are gonna really get what they want. It's really quite cool to be doing it," D'Onofrio said.

This immediately raises some interesting questions about how Marvel is treating Daredevil: Born Again. We've known that there was a massive 19-episode order for Born Again at the start; Marvel fans always wondered how that could be fit into one season, as it would be (by wide margian) the longest Marvel Disney+ series we've seen. It may actually end up making more sense if these nineteen episodes were split up across two seasons.

New Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Teasing Mayor Fisk?

Over on Reddit, there's a new picture from the set of Daredevil: Born Again, featuring D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk – aka The Kingpin. The photo is just D'Onofrio in a sharp-looking suit and overcoat, but it's certainly enough of a change in fashion for the character to make fans wonder...

For a long time now, it's been rumored that Daredevil: Born Again's story would at leat in part include the recent "Mayor Fisk" arc from Marvel Comics. As the title implies, Wilson Fisk managed to successfully campaing for Mayor of NYC, with Matt Murdock serving as his deputy mayor for a time. After his first mayoral run, Fisk manipulated his way into re-election during the "Devil's Reign" storyline, where he used the powers of The Purple Man to manipulate voters. Any of those storylines seem to sync with what Marvel Studios has planned for Born Again, and elements of the Marvel Netflix Universe that could be re-used in the Mayor Fisk storyline (like Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, or The Purple Man).

"I think it's something that people are not going to expect. But, always with these Marvel old comic stories that are being revisited and reinvented by us actors, and the writers, the main thing is to answer the fans.

"To give them what they want but try to be original in some way at the same time, and so that's what we're doing on the show," D'Onofrio added. "It's definitely an original way to look at this, and it's really deep, really emotional."

Daredevil: Born Again is now in production.