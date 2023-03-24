Daredevil: Born Again Star Michael Gandolfini Reveals New Character Details

Daredevil: Born Again star Michael Gandolfini talked about his character, and let fans know one very specific detail. Recently, the Many Saints of Newark star Michael Gandolfini spoke to Collider's Steven Weintraub about the upcoming Disney+ program. He's busy with Extrapolations on Apple TV, but the talk of the MCU right now is Charlie Cox making his way back into the universe with this show. Set photos are already beginning to spill out and people can't get over seeing Matt Murdock walking around New York City again. But, so many details about Born again are being kept under wraps that fast are thirsty for any and all details about what Daredevil is walking into on the streaming service.

"I mean, it's incredible. It's so, so exciting and daunting and everyone is so nice and so talented," Gandolfini explained. "I remember getting my first text from the producer, I was driving, and it said, 'Welcome to the MCU!' You see that and it just, like, hits you, you know? I teared up, and it's just like, 'Oh my God!' I'm very grateful and lucky."

In some previous comments to ET Canada, the actor also tried to give the outlet as much information as possible before Marvel had to clamp down on him. Check out what else he had to say.

"I'm very giddy about it and very excited. I'm counting the days until we start and am honored to be a part of it," Gandolfini told the press. "We get to shoot in New York and people are going to be really happy to see these characters that we previously saw in the Netflix series in the MCU."

How Will Daredevil: Born Again Be Different?

Last year, Comicbook.com caught up with Cox at D23 to talk about the approach to his character in the MCU. One of the most pressing questions that endure about Daredevil now is how much of the Netflix universe is "canon" to what Marvel Studios has been building. Luckily, Cox has been preparing for this moment.

"And it's funny, I'm rereading the Joe Quesada, Kevin Smith, the Guardian Devil from '98. And it's funny, I haven't read it since I read it before we started shooting the show. And it's funny reading it now, I'm recognizing so many moments that we kind of took," he said at the time. "Because right at the beginning of that series, there is a confessional that is almost how we started our show. And at the time I hadn't read it enough to put the two together, but like he's in a confessional basically saying similar lines to what I said in that booth at the beginning of episode one, season one. So it's really fun to reread it and to be able to kind of identify little moments that were kind of little Easter eggs, the ones I was unaware of at the time."

