Krysten Ritter Comments on Jon Bernthal's Punisher Return

The band is getting back together for Daredevil: Born Again, the new Marvel TV series coming to Disney+. Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin have already made the leap from Netflix to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, debuting in Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home, respectively. They'll both return in this new MCU series, reprising their roles from Daredevil on Netflix. As if that weren't exciting enough, news broke on Thursday that Jon Bernthal is joining them, reprising his role as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher.

Fans are understandably excited to see Bernthal take on the role of The Punisher once again, and so are his former Marvel/Netflix cohorts. After Bernthal posted a photo of his Punisher character on Instagram, confirming the return reports, one of the first comments came from Jessica Jones herself, Krysten Ritter. The actress didn't say much, but she commented on Bernthal's photo with a fire emoji, showing her pal just how happy she is to see his character back in action.

Will Jessica Jones Return?

Up until this week, Daredevil and Kingpin were the only Marvel Netflix characters confirmed to be joining the MCU with their original actors. Bernthal now joins that group, but there has still been no word regarding characters like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, or Iron Fist. Should the opportunity for a Jessica Jones return be presented, Ritter has made it clear she'd love to take on the character again.

"I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her," Ritter previously told ComicBook.com. "If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]. I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled."

"I'm always down to do it again," she continued. "It was an absolute dream. And I love her. I love that character. I love the way that she connected with so many people in a deep way and resonated with women and girls in an exciting way. I am just so proud that I got to play such an iconic character."

Do you hope to see more Marvel Netflix actors make the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments!