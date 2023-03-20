Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Tease Flashback Storyline

After months of anticipation, Daredevil: Born Again finally began rolling cameras earlier this month. Given the show is filming on practical sets in New York City, there have been plenty of photos and videos from the production in the Big Apple. We’ve already caught glimpses of the show’s new additions filming scenes with Charlie Cox and now, a new sequence of set photos teases at least one story in the past.

New photos that have surfaced online show background actors looking as if they’re ripped straight from the late 1970s or early 1980s, with advertising and set decorations to match. See the snapshots in question below.

https://twitter.com/DDBAupdates/status/1637959001882107904?s=20

Flashbacks were also a major storytelling device in the character’s Netflix series with Matt Murdock (Cox), Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) getting substantial screen time with scenes set in the past. Bethel is not confirmed to be a part of the series and neither Cox or D’Onofrio were seen in the pictures, though it’s unclear if any of the actors are playing younger versions of either character.

What is Daredevil: Born Again going to be about?

The series is based on the legendary Marvel Comics run donning the same name. Given that same storyline was already partially adapted for the third season of Netflix’s take on the Man Without Fear, it’s likely Marvel Studios will deviate from that specific story. Regardless, D’Onofrio said earlier this month fans should expect big things from the show.

“It’s going to be very very cool. Very different than the Netflix show which was as we know was amazing,” the actor tweeted earlier this month. “Yet this is brand new and really smart. We are going to surprise everyone with it. And yes it’s going to be really cool.”

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series?