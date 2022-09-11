Daredevil: Born Again Star Promises Disney+ Series Will Be "Incredible"

If you have any worries about Daredevil: Born Again, rest assured those behind the series are going to do whatever it takes to bring the Man Without Fear and his wide supporting cast back the best they can. After appearing alongside Daredevil lead Charlie Cox at D23 Expo on Saturday, Vincent D'Onofrio tweeted that he promises an "incredible" series when it hits Disney+ in the beginning months of 2024.

"Truly looking forward to working with my friend Charlie again," the fan-favorite actor tweeted Sunday. "I know I can speak for Charlie as well when I say we promise to bring you an incredible Daredevil Born Again."

It was at the same event Cox himself said Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige made sure to tell him that Born Again was starting from scratch, rather than being a fourth season of the series that first debuted on Netflix.

"It is a Season 1, it is not Season 4, so it is a whole new thing," the actor told extraTV on the D23 Expo red carpet. "Which I think is the way to go. If you are going to do it again, do it differently."

When we spoke with Cox earlier this year, the Marvel favorite admitted he wasn't sure what direction that series would end up going.

"I love it. I've loved every minute of it," Cox told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "And right now I'm just buzzing that it's kind of happening again, it's starting up again. And I don't know where it's going, I don't know how much involvement I'm going to have, I don't know what it's leading to, but it feels like we're born again. And so I feel like I'm getting a second chance at the dream job that has... I refer to it as, 'There's the gift that keeps on giving.'"

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

