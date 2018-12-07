Vincent D’Onofrio Says ‘Daredevil’ Cancellation Makes No Sense

The shock of Netflix‘s decision to cancel Daredevil is still being felt, as fans continue to clamor for Marvel Television to bring back the popular series in some capacity.

Wilson Fisk actor Vincent D’Onofrio has spoken out on the cancellation, pointing out an article from that reported on Daredevil’s popularity.

“I’m in such an odd business,” D’Onofrio wrote on Twitter. “Don’t feel bad folks it makes no sense.”

The man behind the Kingpin of Crime also admitted he has no idea if Daredevil will be revived on the upcoming streaming service Disney+, which seems unlikely given the violent content and mature themes on the series. Disney+ will likely stick with PG-13 rated content and below, keeping with their family-friendly branding.

D‘Onofrio previously tweeted about the series’ cancellation, praising Daredevil for its thoughtful storytelling.

“Something authentic about [Daredevil],” he wrote on Twitter. “Odd2say about a super hero series. I think it was all the people. Charlie Cox his integrity&kindness, the writers &our champion [Marvel CCO Joe Quesada]. Our passionate boss Jeph Loeb. I’ll revisit [Daredevil] in my mind&always feel that it is indeed authentic”

Co-star and Matt Murdock actor Charlie Cox has also spoken out about Netflix’s shocking decision, revealing that he’s still reeling over the fact that he might not ever play the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen again.

“A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did,” said Cox to Entertainment Weekly. “The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that.

“It’s just how business works,” Cox continued. “But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

The writers room for Daredevil Season 4 had already been assembled, with people waiting for the official pick up notice before cracking away on their scripts. Cox was asked about potential plans for new episodes, but refused to elaborate.

“I hate to be boring, but to be honest, I don’t think I should answer that,” Cox replied. “It’s so new, the news. It’s quite painful for quite a lot of people. I was really excited about the ideas that were talked about for season 4, and I think if I was to speculate about it and it went on the internet, it might not be very helpful to people.… Anything I say often gets picked up and circulated, and I just want to make sure I don’t give any false hope.”

Hopefully Marvel Television can find a new hope for Daredevil and other cancelled Netflix shows in the near future.