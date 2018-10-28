‘Daredevil’ Star Vincent D’Onofrio Denies Cancellation Rumors

Reports of Daredevil‘s death on Netflix may have been greatly exaggerated

Netflix has recently been on a cancellation spree and two Marvel series, Marvel’s Iron First and Marvel’s Luke Cage, have come to an end.

Considering that, Marvel fans have been concerned that Marvel’s other Netflix series – Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, and Marvel’s The Punisher – could also be in trouble, and some social data seems to suggest they were right to be worried.

On Twitter, a fan calling for Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin to go up against Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was met with a response from another fan suggested that Marvel’s Daredevil was about to be canceled.

D’Onofrio had a simple response: “Nope.”

It seems that D’Onofrio is not overly concerned with Netflix bringing Marvel’s Daredevil to an end. Whether that’s because he knows the show is likely to be renewed or because he knows simply that no decision has been made remains unclear.

Marvel’s Iron Fist was the first Marvel series to be canceled by Netflix.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” the official statement read. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners … We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

One week later, news broke that Netflix would not renew Luke Cage.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Marvel and Netflix’s joint statement reads. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

Some fans have wondered if these cancellations are the first steps in moving Marvel’s streaming presence onto Disney’s upcoming propriety streaming service. Others wonder if Iron Fist and Luke Cage could return as a tandem in a Heroes for Hire television series.

Do you think Marvel’s Daredevil is in trouble at Netflix? Let us know what you think about it in the comments!

Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three just debuted on Netflix. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Three and Marvel’s The Punisher Season Three are also still in the works.