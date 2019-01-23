‘Daredevil’: Here’s the “Weird Way” Charlie Cox Was Glad to See the Series End

Fans of Marvel’s Daredevil were crushed by the announcement that Netflix wouldn’t renew the series for a fourth season, a feeling shared by the entire cast and crew. While Matt Murdock himself, Charlie Cox, is disappointed that the series was canceled, he remains optimistic by noting that, despite the series being cut short, the abrupt ending guarantees that the series maintained its quality across all three seasons and never ran out of steam.

“In the interest of being positive and looking forward, I’m also grateful that we got to end on such a high,” Cox shared with Collider about the series coming to an end. “Sometimes with these genre shows, when you’re making so much content – I’ve already made 50-something hours of this character – it’s very hard to maintain quality, over that long of a period. So, in a weird way, I’m also grateful that we did a quality show, from start to finish, that didn’t descend into lunacy.”

Daredevil helped launch Netflix’s series of Marvel shows, quickly earning a number of characters a passionate following. Fans weren’t entirely surprised when Marvel’s Iron Fist or Marvel’s Luke Cage were canceled, though it still shocked many to learn that Daredevil’s adventures would be ending permanently after becoming such a big hit.

Not all hope is lost for the series, as the changing landscape of TV has made a series’ “cancellation” far from permanent. In the wake of the announcement about Daredevil ending, fans immediately launched social media campaigns that championed for the show to be revived with a different studio.

When asked by ComicBook.com if he had a message for all the fans sharing their support of the series, Cox replied, “Just thank you. Just, thank you, and it’s so cool that people care that much, and it’s difficult because I love the character so much, I love the show so much that I’m feeling the same feelings. I’m feeling the disappointment, I’m feeling the sadness, I’m feeling the anger about it and I’m trying not to…I don’t wanna get my hopes up, because obviously, I know that an online petition doesn’t necessarily mean anything’s gonna happen, but also, you hope that in this day and age the people who make those decisions do listen to what’s going on online and if we make a big enough splash then maybe something can be done.”

