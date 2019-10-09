Watch Charlie Cox Say He’s Not Daredevil at Marvel’s Remembering Stan Lee Event

At an event honoring comic book icon Stan Lee, actor Charlie Cox took to the stage to fully embrace his former Marvel role by loudly confirming that he wasn’t, in fact, Daredevil. Unlike many Marvel heroes, Murdock always aimed to keep his identity secret, not only because he was a public defender, but also the classic reason of not wanting to give his enemies a longer list of targets consisting of those the hero cares most about. While fans wait to see if any other network might save Daredevil, the above video might be the closest we get to seeing Cox somewhat reprising his role.

“Before we begin, I do have a few preshow announcements,” Cox shared at the event, per Instagram user marciohum. “But I do just want to clear one thing up: I’m not Daredevil. I know you’re thinking, ‘That’s funny, because that’s exactly what Daredevil would say.”

The actor concluded his introduction, “So, there you have it, case closed, which, again, I’d never say because I’m not a lawyer,” before sporting a pair of signature red glasses.

Cox became an integral component of Marvel when he debuted as Matt Murdock in Netflix’s Daredevil, the first more mature storytelling attempt for the franchise since Disney purchased the company back in 2012. The series embraced the grim and gritty nature of the character, opening the door for series like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher. Likely due to its accomplishments, it was one of the last Marvel series that Netflix confirmed it wouldn’t be renewing, to the shock and dismay of fans.

Immediately after the series was canceled, fans launched a #SaveDaredevil campaign in hopes of convincing another streaming service to resurrect the series.

“It’s so cool that people care that much, and it’s difficult because I love the character so much, I love the show so much that I’m feeling the same feelings,” Cox previously shared with ComicBook.com about disappointed fans. “I’m feeling the disappointment, I’m feeling the sadness, I’m feeling the anger about it and I’m trying not to…I don’t wanna get my hopes up, because obviously, I know that an online petition doesn’t necessarily mean anything’s gonna happen, but also, you hope that in this day and age the people who make those decisions do listen to what’s going on online and if we make a big enough splash then maybe something can be done.”

Stay tuned for details on the potential future of Daredevil.

