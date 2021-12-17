Daredevil Fan Art Imagines Charlie Cox Suiting Up in the MCU After Spider-Man: No Way Home

✖

Spider-Man: No Way Home was filled with a boat load of surprises. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire made their triumphant returns as Peter Parker/Spider-Man to fight alongside Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there was another surprise that made a group of fans very happy. Daredevil star Charlie Cox appeared as Matt Murdock and got Holland's Peter Parker out of a serious legal situation. The return opens some serious doors, and one graphic designer has an idea of how Cox's new MCU suit could look.

An Instagram user that goes by the handle "Savage Comics" released a new concept that imagines how Daredevil could look in the MCU. The suit is a blend of red and yellow and features the classic Daredevil logo with the two D's. It would fit in well with the rest of Marvel Studios' look, and it makes me pretty excited for the future of Daredevil. You can check out the fan art below.

The Daredevil star is rumored to get his own series set in the MCU that is also expected to begin filming later this year, and he's also expected to appear in a few other Marvel Studios projects. The projects that he's rumored to appear in are Marvel Studios' She-Hulk and Echo series that are set to be released both this and next year. Cox recently had a discussion with Supanova and he revealed the future of his character.



"I don't think I've done any interviews [since No Way Home's release]. I still don't know what the rules are. Obviously, it's now known that I'm in Spider-Man," Cox revealed. "More than that, I don't know, and the little I do know, I'm obviously not going to say. But the only thing I would say is that for a long time I was asked these questions and I genuinely had not heard anything. For years, I have been asked questions about returning as Daredevil, and the genuine truth, was I 100% assumed that was gone, that ship had just sailed. I didn't hear from any of the folks at Marvel for a couple of years. It does now look like I was lying for a long time, I actually wasn't, I was only lying for a little bit of time. You still don't want to spoil it for people."



Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures describe the film as: "In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."



The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available in 4K, Blu Ray, and digital download!

