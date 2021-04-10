Netflix's Daredevil Fans Celebrate Show's Sixth Birthday

Six years ago today, Daredevil debuted on Netflix. Despite being canceled due to corporate shenanigans between Netflix and Disney, fans have stepped up in a major way through the #SaveDaredevil movement. Now, fans of the Charlie Cox-starring series are celebrating the show's sixth anniversary by sharing their favorite moments from Daredevil's three seasons.

Two years and some change after the cancellation was handed down, there have been rising expectations the character — and Cox himself — could soon return to the role. Some have suggested the character is appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis reporting the actor wrapped his role on the feature back in January.

Happy 6 year anniversary to Netflix's Daredevil aka the greatest comic book show to ever exist pic.twitter.com/gBIqmV9c8e — 『C H I L D S U P P O R T』Flop Era (@eatdabootyBM) April 10, 2021

Interestingly enough, when we spoke with Cox last spring, he said he wasn't a part of the third Spider-Man feature.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox told us at the time. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

Keep scrolling to see what Daredevil fans are saying about the show's sixth anniversary.