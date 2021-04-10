Netflix's Daredevil Fans Celebrate Show's Sixth Birthday

By Adam Barnhardt

Six years ago today, Daredevil debuted on Netflix. Despite being canceled due to corporate shenanigans between Netflix and Disney, fans have stepped up in a major way through the #SaveDaredevil movement. Now, fans of the Charlie Cox-starring series are celebrating the show's sixth anniversary by sharing their favorite moments from Daredevil's three seasons.

Two years and some change after the cancellation was handed down, there have been rising expectations the character — and Cox himself — could soon return to the role. Some have suggested the character is appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis reporting the actor wrapped his role on the feature back in January.

Interestingly enough, when we spoke with Cox last spring, he said he wasn't a part of the third Spider-Man feature.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox told us at the time. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

Keep scrolling to see what Daredevil fans are saying about the show's sixth anniversary.

Too Good

prevnext

Happy Matturday

prevnext

Forever Changed

prevnext

Nothing Is Less Than Perfect

prevnext

That'd Be Pretty Neat

prevnext

Masterpiece

prevnext

Iconic

*****

0comments

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

What other Defenders would you like to see return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

prev
Start the Conversation

of