Netflix's Daredevil Fans Celebrate Show's Sixth Birthday
Six years ago today, Daredevil debuted on Netflix. Despite being canceled due to corporate shenanigans between Netflix and Disney, fans have stepped up in a major way through the #SaveDaredevil movement. Now, fans of the Charlie Cox-starring series are celebrating the show's sixth anniversary by sharing their favorite moments from Daredevil's three seasons.
Two years and some change after the cancellation was handed down, there have been rising expectations the character — and Cox himself — could soon return to the role. Some have suggested the character is appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis reporting the actor wrapped his role on the feature back in January.
Happy 6 year anniversary to Netflix's Daredevil aka the greatest comic book show to ever exist pic.twitter.com/gBIqmV9c8e— 『C H I L D S U P P O R T』Flop Era (@eatdabootyBM) April 10, 2021
Interestingly enough, when we spoke with Cox last spring, he said he wasn't a part of the third Spider-Man feature.
"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox told us at the time. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."
Keep scrolling to see what Daredevil fans are saying about the show's sixth anniversary.
Too Good
Daredevil was too good for this world. pic.twitter.com/ysYNvGwJVO— Zach (@zer0flightlimit) April 6, 2021
Happy Matturday
Happy #Matturday and happy 6th Anniversary #Daredevil Season 1 ❤️😈 pic.twitter.com/qv06qjd8Mk— Suzanne White (@Wukky1) April 10, 2021
Forever Changed
We have so many reasons to be grateful to all the wonderful people who came together & gave us the phenomenal show that is @Daredevil. They have changed forever the perception that people have of comic book TV. Happy 6th Anniversary to DDS1! @MarvelStudios #SaveDaredevil— Debbie Smith 💙 #SaveDaredevil (@debbiesmith890) April 10, 2021
❤️😈🙏 pic.twitter.com/IcDRMn6Bvv
Nothing Is Less Than Perfect
Happy 6 year anniversary to Netflix's Daredevil
This show remains my favorite comic book adaptation. It's simply the best Marvel content out there. It's genre defining. The acting, the score, the cinematography, nothing is less than perfect. I will forever be thankful for it pic.twitter.com/UUQkASj6eK— The Marvel Sheriff (@SheriffDontMiss) April 10, 2021
That'd Be Pretty Neat
It would be really cool if Marvel announced Charlie Cox's return today for the 6th anniversary of Daredevil pic.twitter.com/wPBo7aVwQZ— Emo Man (@BatSpider_01) April 10, 2021
Masterpiece
Happy 6th Anniversary To One Of The Best Marvel Shows On Netflix Daredevil Such A Masterpiece For 3 Seasons Hopefully the Cast Comes Back Where we Get a 4th Season on Disney Plus #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/V6tq65Rbp3— Anthony S (@StraderZane) April 10, 2021
Iconic
#Daredevil was released on Netflix 6 years ago today and we really hope we get to see Charlie Cox don the red suit sometime again in the future. 🤞
Here's the iconic hallway fight scene from Episode 2.pic.twitter.com/dow7iFSqnA— JumpCut Online (@JumpCut_Online) April 10, 2021
All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.
All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.