Marvel Announces Surprise Final Issue for Devil’s Reign Crossover

In a surprising move, as in in the middle of the publishing schedule for the event, Marvel Comics has announced that the Devil’s Reign crossover will be getting a special wrap-up “Omega” issue. Despite no “Alpha” issue being published at the start of the publishing initiative, a final issue will be released featuring multiple stories including one by Devil’s Reign architect Chip Zdarsky. Teased for the issue is the setup for the next adventures of Daredevil, Elektra, Kingpin, and more. You can find the full description for the Omega issue and the cover art by Inhyuk Lee below. Look for Devil’s Reign Omega to be released in May of this year.

Marvel describes the new issue as follows: “In the wake of one of the most visceral Marvel stories ever, New York City stands remade and reforged – if not in Wilson Fisk’s image, then at the very least in his spirit. After a battle that nearly tore the city and its citizens apart, New York’s Super Heroes have no choice but to try to adapt to the new and dangerous paradigm they find themselves operating under – with eight million people turned against them! The shocking outcome to Marvel’s NYC mayoral race, the fate of Elektra as the Woman Without Fear, and more exciting developments will emerge from the ashes of Kingpin’s takeover.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With stories by Zdarsky, artist Rafael De Latorre, and many more, DEVIL’S REIGN: OMEGA #1 will be an essential issue for readers eager to see the beginning of the next eras of Daredevil, Elektra, Kingpin, and the new Thunderbolts. Check out InHyuk Lee’s cover below and don’t miss DEVIL’S REIGN: OMEGA #1 when it hits stands in May.”

The Devil’s Reign crossover has become a regular who’s who of the street-level Marvel heroes and villains, bringing together Daredevil, Elektra, Spider-Man, Luke Cage, and Captain America up against the likes of Kingpin, Typhoid Mary, The Purple Man, Taskmaster, Kraven, and…a lot more. As Mayor Fisk moves against mask vigilantes, the heroes considering making a play against him as leader of New York City, but the Kingpin has his eyes on an even bigger prize.

“Our Daredevil plan just kept getting bigger and bigger, to the point where it would clearly affect the Marvel Universe in huge ways,” Zdarsky previously said in a statement for the event. “Thankfully, Marvel recognized this as well and gave Marco and I the opportunity to tell the story on a massive stage with DEVIL’S REIGN! This is a proper Marvel event springing from the pages of Daredevil and I think all Marvel readers will love what’s coming!”

Devil’s Reign #1 and #2 are now available.