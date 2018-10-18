‘Daredevil’ Casts Peter Halpin As Foggy Nelson’s Brother

Just before the new season premieres on Netflix, Marvel Television has announced the latest actor to join the cast of Daredevil. The Nelson family is getting a little bigger, as Foggy’s brother will be introduced in the coming episodes.

Actor Peter Halpin was recently announced to be a part of the cast for Daredevil Season 3, playing Foggy’s younger brother Theo Nelson. He is friendly and lovable, much like Foggy, though he has focused his career on helping his parents.

Theo will be helping to run the Hell’s Kitchen Butcher Shop, and Foggy’s parents will also be introduced as a couple who are ready to retire but don’t have the financial means to call it quits yet.

Foggy has been a prominent character in the Netflix shows thus far, appearing in every season of Daredevil as well as The Defenders and a few episodes of Jessica Jones. Seeing his family background getting fleshed out should be welcome for some fans.

While Foggy’s home life will be explored in the new season, it looks like Matt Murdock’s life will get overly complicated. With all of his friends presuming he’s dead, he’ll have to change how he operates in Hell’s Kitchen — and as we’ve seen in the trailers, he’ll go back to his black threads instead of using the armored Daredevil costume he received in Season 1.

“It’s not explicit, but my understanding of it is clear,” actor Charlie Cox teased to Collider. “Matt, for various reasons, no longer feels like he is deserving of it. It’s almost like he’s lost that privilege. And also that he is, in some ways, outgrown what it stood for. There’s also another reason why he cannot, literally can not wear the suit.”

Daredevil Season 3 has been getting rave reviews from critics, with our own Kofi Outlaw praising the character work and action scenes.

“New showrunner Erik Oleson steps in with a clear agenda to get over the usual Marvel Netflix hurdles, which include clunky side stories and characters, uninspired repetition of ideas and sequences like hallway fights, and momentum that ramps up early on only to lose steam in the back half,” said ComicBook.com’s review. “Oleson makes it a mission to be more successful on all three fronts than a lot of his predecessors — and to his credit, he largely pulls it off. Side stories like Karen and Foggy, or Matt and Sister Maggie, have renewed weight and importance, and nothing feels extraneous.

“Every character, every scene, feels like it’s contributing to a larger whole, and by the end of the sixth episode, we have a clear sense that this is all building to what will be an epic and deeply harrowing final arc in the back half of the season.”

Daredevil Season 3 premieres on Netflix on Friday, October 19th.

[h/t Deadline]