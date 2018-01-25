‘Marvel’s Daredevil’ Season 3 Adds Joanne Whalley To Cast

The Man Without Fear was last seen bloody and broken at the end of Marvel’s The Defenders, teasing that Daredevil‘s future adventures would honor the “Born Again” storyline. Deadline has reported that Joanne Whalley will star in the upcoming season of Marvel’s Daredevil as the Murdock family’s matriarch Maggie.

“We are big fans of Joanne’s work and are fortunate that someone of her caliber will be joining our already talented family,” Marvel TV boss and Marvel’s Daredevil Executive Producer Jeph Loeb shared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whalley joins returning cast members Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson. Erik Oleson will serve as showrunner for the upcoming season.

“Joanne is a rare talent and a terrific creative collaborator,” Oleson praised. “Watching her bring her role to life has the writers all pinching ourselves.”

Filming for the the upcoming season began last November, yet it’s unclear when the show will hit Netflix, with many fans expecting the new episodes to hit before the end of the year.

Season 2 of the series introduced the Punisher and Elektra, yet the upcoming season is slated to bring back Kingpin as the main antagonist. Woll, whose Karen Page was a prominent role in Marvel’s The Punisher, hopes we’ll get to learn even more about her character in Season 3.

“Really, my favorite thing to work on with the character is that doggedness and pushiness.” Woll explained to Collider. “Karen is pushy, and I like that. I like it in a female character because I think it’s a quality that we historically have disliked in women. I think it can be a strength, as well as a weakness. It can be one of those wonderful, complex aspects of her. She won’t let things go, even if it gets her hurt, or if it gets someone else hurt. She’s out there, she’s gonna get the truth, and she can’t stop thinking about it or let it go, and she never will. That’s a really fun part of her personality to play with.”

Stay tuned for details about the Season 3 premiere or Marvel’s Daredevil.

[H/T Deadline]