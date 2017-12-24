The Kingpin Does Things In 'Daredevil' Season 3 That Will Blow Fans Away According To Vincent D’Onofrio

After debuting in the flagship series from Marvel and Netflix, Vincent D'Onofrio's take on the Kingpin of crime Wilson Fisk has been one of the best portrayals of a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the character set to return to Daredevil Season Three in a major way, D'Onofrio is starting to open up about Fisk's inevitable clash with the Devil of Hell's Kitchen.

When asked by Collider how the new season compares to his previous stints on the show, the actor teased an interesting direction for the character.

"It's hard to top the first season, with Steven DeKnight's writing, but Erik Oleson (the new showrunner) is a very good writer," said D'Onofrio. "I've shot some pretty cool scenes, so far. It's different, but it's very Fisk. It's still very emotional. The character is evolving. His whole deal is based on emotion, so we're taking him down that role further."

D'Onforio added, "There are new focuses and new goals. That's all I can say. If it was up to me, I would go on and on and on about it because it's so interesting, but it's so important to them, for us to keep our mouths shut."

Even though he remained coy, he added some intriguing teases indicating fans would be more than thrilled when Daredevil returns to Netflix.

"I can only say that we're doing things that are just going to blow the fans away. We've already shot some things that are just going to be neat for the fans. There's some awesome things that are very much in the history of Fisk and Daredevil, that people have been waiting for. We've already put some of that stuff in the can, and there's a lot more to do. I think they're gonna be very happy."

But given D'Onofrio's status as an in-demand actor, it's interesting that he continues to pop in on the Netflix series. He opened up about his arrangement with Marvel Television, revealing that he has a bit of leeway with how often he appears.

"I have a standing agreement with [Marvel Television president] Jeph Loeb. We made a deal, before the first season, that I could come in and out of the show," D'Onofrio said. "We made an agreement that we would give each other a head's up, throughout the years, so they'd know my availability. So, we picked a particular amount of time that he would give me the heads up on, if they needed me to come in. That particular amount of time, I won't tell you, but that's the agreement that we have."

Hopefully this means that the Kingpin will be a fixture in the Netflix corner of the MCU for a long time coming.

Daredevil Season Three is scheduled to return to the streaming service some time in 2018.