Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Team Up With Spider-Man

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given fans plenty of unique crossovers over the years, but it sounds like one of the franchise’s stars wouldn’t be opposed to another.

Charlie Cox, who plays the MCU’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, was recently asked which Marvel hero he’d like to team up with. As Cox told the panel at Las Vegas Comic Con (via ColliderVideos), he’d love to partner up with Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) — even though it’s definitely not in the cards in the moment.

“I have to be really careful here.” Cox explained. “I mean, I’m sure I can say this. And I’ll just preface it by saying that I can’t see how this would happen. Maybe it will, maybe it won’t. But I have no information to suggest that this would ever happen. But it’d be really cool to see…I’d love to do something with Spider-Man.”

Cox has expressed a similar sort of interest in a Daredevil/Spider-Man team-up before, as early as when Andrew Garfield was still playing the web slinger. As he explained back in 2015, there are some pretty great comics to base that team up off of.

“There is a wonderful episode – issue of the comic – where Matt Murdock has to defend Daredevil – cause the public don’t know.” Cox explained. “So he has Peter Parker put on his Daredevil costume so he can sit in the dock.”

While there’s no telling if and how we would get a crossover between Daredevil and Spider-Man, fans will surely be intrigued by at least the thought of it. But as it turns out, fans might not get to see any major Daredevil crossovers in the time being, particularly with the character’s Defenders teammates.

“I have no idea about Defenders.” Cox explained at the same panel. “I know that I had a great time doing the first season and I love those guys and I love the work that we did and I love all of their shows.”

“I hate to kind of shut down so many of these, I’m really asked to not speculate on this stuff, so I really have no idea if they’re thinking about it. Honestly, I don’t,” Cox continued. “When it comes to information about the show and characters and future seasons and, the question that everyone loves to ask, is am I ever gonna be in one of the movies…in general, most of the time, I know nothing, and very wisely, they tell me nothing. Even if I do, it’s kind of difficult, because just to even speculate about it in a public forum, then it becomes something that people talks about, and, very quickly, that becomes the word of god.”

