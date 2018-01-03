New ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Photos Reveal the Trial of the Kingpin

When it rains it pours. Before we didn’t really know much about the third season of Daredevil, but some new set photos are shining some light.

After the previous pictures teased some involvement of Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, we’re finally getting some context to those scenes which appear to be taking place at a court house.

Get ready for the Trial of the Kingpin.

The pictures posted to Twitter show protesters picketing out front of a hotel, though it looks like they’re setting up the exterior to appear as a court house for the show.

The protesters brandish signs that say “Cop Killer” and “Lock Fisk Up.”

It will be interesting to see how Fisk’s trial affects the upcoming season of Daredevil, which looks to continue the series’ theme of mixing law procedural tropes with superheroics.

When we last saw Fisk, he was already locked up in prison after the events of Season One. But in the second season, he takes control over crime in Ryker’s Island and helps facilitate the escape of Frank Castle.

After being confronted and threatened by Matt Murdock, Fisk vows to destroy the lawyer’s life once he finally gets out, getting into a small fight. When Murdock leaves, Fisk seems to be on the verge of the revelation of Daredevil’s true identity, admiring the blow Murdock left on his face.

Given that Fisk is an intelligent man and masterful tactician, the Kingpin likely has a plan in place to undue his current imprisonment while putting Murdock in a difficult position. But with reporter Karen Page likely covering the events, Murdock won’t be fighting the legal battle alone and he could have the press on his side.

The series is said to explore the “Born Again” storyline, in which Fisk learns of Daredevil’s identity and proceeds to make his life miserable. This could be an interesting take, one which could put Murdock’s legal career at risk — and overturns many of the victories Nelson & Murdock have secured in the courtroom.

Daredevil Season 3 is rumored to premiere sometime in 2018.