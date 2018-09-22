‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

The first full trailer for the highly anticipated third season of Daredevil has finally arrived, and with it, the reveal of the new installment’s release date.

According to the end of the trailer, which you can watch in the video above, Daredevil Season Three is hitting Netflix on October 19th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The release of the new season was initially teased at the end of Iron Fist Season Two, which debuted earlier this month. That was followed by a poster reveal at the beginning of the week. Ever since announcing the new season, Netflix and Marvel have kept the release date a secret.

Until now.

The trailer takes its cues from the “Born Again” storyline, as is made very evident by the church where Matt is seen being nursed back to health by a group of nuns.

This season looks to be a much darker turn for the hero, following his near-death experience in The Defenders. Unlike before, this version of the Daredevil is out for blood, and he looks more determined than ever before.

“There’s only one true way to end evil,” star Charlie Cox says while narrating the trailer. “To finish it for good. Let the devil out.”

In addition to the comics storyline, Daredevil Season Three is leaning heavily into the themes of Catholicism and good vs. evil, putting Matt on a much more dangerous journey than before.

The wait for Daredevil Season Threehas been a long one, but it’s now almost over. The new release date confirms that new episodes of the acclaimed series are merely a month away. While we can be confident that the entire season will be released at one time, there has been no indication as to how many episodes it will include. The first two consisted of 13, but the move to only have 10 episodes in Iron Fist Season Two has many wondering if all future seasons will be shorter.

What did you think of the new Daredevil trailer? Are you excited for Season Three? Let us know in the comments!

The entire third season of Marvel’s Daredevil will debut on Netflix on Friday, October 19th.