Marvel Fan Imagines Natalie Dormer as Dark Avengers’ Moonstone

Dark Avengers could end up being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 plans, and one fan just suggested some pretty awesome casting.

Reddit user 0604854 recently shared a fan edit, which imagines Natalie Dormer as the MCU’s version of Moonstone. You can check it out below.

Granted, the photo is essentially a recoloring of the MCU costume worn by Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), but that’s exactly why it would work. In the comics, Karla Sofen/Moonstone is a psychologist who gets powers from a Kree gravity stone, which she can use to fly and produce laser energy. Through several different issues, she takes on the mantle of Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel, and even briefly takes on Carol’s identity.

Granted, Dormer has already appeared in the MCU, as Private Lorraine in Captain America: The First Avenger. But even then, the amount of time travel in Marvel Comics (and potentially in the MCU) could easily justify Moonstone traveling back in time to snog Captain America.

According to reporting from earlier this month, a Dark Avengers movie is currently in development at Marvel Studios, although there’s no telling what the plot or roster of characters would be. But it’s hard to deny that Dormer playing Moonstone could work on a lot of levels — and would sort of follow through with all of the campaigning for her to play Captain Marvel.

There’s no telling exactly what the MCU has in store post-Avengers 4, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has hinted that more diverse stories — including a lot more female heroes — will be in the cards.

“I’ve always said, I root for all genre movies because the success of those movies helps us,” Feige said in an interview earlier this year. “Because not everybody knows the difference between what studio makes what movie or what comic book company what character comes from. So I’m very pleased when any film in our genre [does well] — not just superheroes, but action or sci-fi or anything. The success of Wonder Woman made me very happy because as I’ve said before in the press, I’d much rather the question be, ‘Oh gosh, what did you think about that successful female-led hero that came out a few years ago?’ Rather than the question I used to get, which was, ‘Are you afraid that people don’t want to see a female hero?’”

