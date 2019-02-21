Marvel Reveals The Dark Guardians

Guardians of the Galaxy #2 hit the shelves at comics stores today and with it, brought an all-new team of cosmic anti-heroes. Going by the Dark Guardians, this new group assembled in the closing pages of this month’s Guardians issue, being sure to include some of the universe’s heaviest hitters.

Heads up — spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy #2 below. If you have yet to read the latest issue of the run, proceed with caution.

Last month, Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw burst onto the scene, seemingly disrupting the status quo in their introductory issue of Guardians of the Galaxy. Halfway through the issue, the vast majority of Marvel’s cosmic heroes were sucked through a black hole that ripped open in space, presumably killing those who were sucked in.

Now that the second book is out, we know that’s simply not the case. Not only are a lot of the characters still alive, but a few of them have banded together to form the Dark Guardians — a group of heroes that will tackle the issues that the proper Guardians of the Galaxy refuse to take part in.

In the present case, the Dark Guardians got together and decided they needed to kill Gamora. Naturally, the Guardians — led by a revived Peter Quill/Star-Lord — refuse to have anything to do with it.

Meeting aboard a Shi’ar ship, Gladiator and Eros assembled the group, which includes a few surprising faces. In addition to Gladiator and Eros, Nebula, Cosmic Ghost Rider, and Wraith are also a part of team. Not only that, it appears a few members of the Shi’ar Imperial Guard will be tagging along, including Plutonia and M’Nell.

When Guardians of the Galaxy #3 rolls around next month, the team will begin tracking down the deadliest woman in the galaxy in an effort to rid the universe of any and all connections remaining to Thanos and if we had to bet, Quill and his guardians will have something to say about that.

The full solicitation and cover for Guardians of the Galaxy #3 is below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #3

DONNY CATES (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

• The Dark Guardians ascend!

• With a new Thanos rising, the galaxy calls for a group of heroes who will use any means necessary to end this threat.

• Unfortunately for Star-Lord, that’s NOT the Guardians of the Galaxy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

