‘Dark Phoenix’s Alexandra Shipp Would Go Silver Again for the MCU

WonderCon happened in Anaheim this weekend, and some of the folks behind the upcoming X-Men film, Dark Phoenix, were in attendance to promote one of the last iterations of 20th Century Fox’s longstanding franchise. Alexandra Shipp, the actress best known for portraying Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse, spoke to spoke to Comicbook.com at the event and shared that she would be willing to play the character again when the franchise is inevitably rebooted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“So if the call comes, you’ll have silver hair again, right?,” ComicBook asked.

“Oh, yeah. I was trying to dye my actual hair silver, and they were like, ‘Alex, no. Stop.’ And I was like, ‘Cut my face!’ I was ready for her. They didn’t want to do it, it’s fine,” she explained.

While it’s unlikely the inevitable X-Men reboot from Marvel Studios will include any of the actors from the Fox films, it’s nice to know Shipp would be willing if given the chance. The hair commitment is also top-notch.

During the interview, Shipp also shared that the upcoming film is much grittier than Apocalypse.

“I love the fashion of it, I love the colors.” Shipp revealed. “When we first started Apocalypse, it was like walking onto a comic book. You felt like you were walking into a comic book, and what I love about Dark Phoenix is that, it is way more gritty. I think it affects you in a way more visceral way because it’s not a comic vibe. It’s very real, it’s very raw, and it was scary at times. It’s scary to think that someone you love is losing their mind.”

In addition to Shipp, ComicBook also spoke with Hutch Parker, one of the film’s producers, who shared that fans can expect the new movie to be different from X-Men: The Last Stand despite being based on the same source material.

“This is pretty different than the third movie,” he explained. “I mean the decision here, it was really Simon [Kinberg]’s decision was to tell the Dark Phoenix story but really tell it as Jean’s story. So that was first and foremost. So it’s a much more thorough investigation of that saga of the story at that heart of the saga and much truer to Jean as a character. I think you’re right that one of the challenges was how do we balance what is in the comics in the galactic and intergalactic nature of that storyline with wanting to stay more Earth centric. And you know, we obviously made the decision to include some of that, but to keep it rooted in and around the characters we’ve come to know and love within the X-Men.”

Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters on June 7th.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.

