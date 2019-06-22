Dark Phoenix Cast and James Corden Team Up For Hilarious Double Decker Tour

It’s been two weeks since Dark Phoenix premiered in theaters, serving as the culmination of nearly twenty years of the X-Men franchise on the big screen. The movie has not been the huge hit or powerful story that many fans were hoping for, receiving a drubbing from both audiences and critics while suffering one of the worst box office hauls of the series so far. But that’s not stopping the cast from having good time.

In a segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the talk show host took the cast of Dark Phoenix out for a tour of London where they played games, drank beers, and performed in an epic talent show contest. Take a look in the clip above.

You can see the stars having fun, including Jessica Chastain, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, James McAvoy, and Michael Fassbender taking part in the festivities. It’s nice to get your mind off things, especially when your movie doesn’t perform as well as expected.

After the movie’s franchise-low box office opening of $54 million, the movie suffered a loss of 1,667 theaters across the country in just its third weekend, losing about 44% of screens across the country.

Director Simon Kinberg recently spoke with KCRW, during which he took the blame for the lack of commercial success for Dark Phoenix, though he did admit that he loved making the movie with the cast.

“It clearly is a movie that didn’t connect with audiences that didn’t see it, it didn’t connect enough with audiences that did see it. So that’s on me,” Kinberg admitted in the interview. “I loved making the movie, and I loved the people I made the movie with.”

Dark Phoenix was Kinberg’s first attempt at directing, though he has been the long-time scribe and producer of the franchise. But while the X-Men movies have long been under the purview of legendary producer Lauren Shuler Donner, she admitted recently that she’s not yet seen the latest movie.

“I have to be honest with you, I have not seen it yet,” Shuler Donner said to /Film. “I’m sure I will be, but I have not seen it.”

Despite the lack of success for the film, at least the actors involved are making the most of it and having a good time.

Dark Phoenix is currently playing in theaters.