Dark Phoenix Flies Into Space in New Concept Art

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is only a few weeks into its theatrical run, but we already have a new look at how one of the film’s closing moments started out. Houston Sharp, who served as a concept artist on the film, recently took to Facebook to share an early look at the design for Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) flying into space in her Phoenix form.

While the end result of Dark Phoenix has been met with some scrutiny, it’s hard to deny that this concept art looks like a pretty good translation of the original comic storyline. The dichotomy between adapting the cosmic, otherworldly energy of “The Dark Phoenix Saga” and crafting new narrative ground has played a role in both live-action versions, particularly within Dark Phoenix.

“What I love about the original comic is so many things, not all of which I felt like were right necessarily for the movie, but what I love when they brought to the film was the notion of Jean being a character who is inhabited by a force that she can’t control and that force being cosmic,” director Simon Kinberg told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “And that that her struggle with that, her dilemma, her internal dilemma creates a fissure within the X-Men, this family of the X-Men as to whether they believe she can be helped or whether they believe that actually the world needs helping and so they need to stop her.”

“And all of that to me was the core emotional ideas of the original comic and what was most important was bringing the core emotional ideas to this movie and obviously it being interstellar and having aliens and doing a lot of the things we’ve never done in any X-Men movie before including [X-Men: The Last Stand],” Kinberg continued. “And I think that I did, but it’s distinct from the comic in that it’s much more of a space opera and this has space elements in it where it has aliens in it, it has space action sequences, but this is a more grounded, more intimate story than the original comic. And so that is probably the biggest difference is just the tone of it is more character based and intimate than the original.”

Dark Phoenix is in theaters now.