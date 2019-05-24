Dark Phoenix Star Sophie Turner Compares Jean Grey to Sansa Stark From Game of Thrones

In just a few short weeks, the long-running X-Men franchise will finally come to a conclusion when Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters, leading to an inevitable reboot of the characters and concepts under the banner of Marvel Studios. And for star Sophie Turner, this is just another moment in what’s becoming a banner year for her career, with the final season of Game of Thrones ending this past weekend.

Turner recently spoke with HBO about her role as Jean Grey in Dark Phoenix, and compared it to the character of Sansa Stark, who ended Game of Thrones Season 8 as the Queen in the North.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m always drawn to strong, independent women and Sansa and Jean are both that,” Turner explained. “They eventually use all of these terrible things that happened to them and they become incredibly strong women.”

Sansa has had one of the toughest journeys on Game of Thrones, which is saying something because no character had a particularly painless path. Everyone suffered, and many died, in the struggle for the Iron Throne. But from Joffrey’s tormenting, Cersei’s abuse, Littlefinger’s manipulations, to Ramsay’s horrific crimes, Sansa went through a lot and came out the other side a stronger person.

Jean has had many of her own struggles, from her powers manifesting and nearly killing her parents to all of the blocks she had placed on her when she was a child. And though they’ve both received guidance over the years, both Sansa and Jean have lost a lot of trust in their allies toward the end of their journeys.

“Jean has had Charles Xavier as her mentor figure and teacher, and in this movie there is no trust left,” Turner said. “And Sansa on the other hand, [when] she’s in Winterfell, Jon and Dany are there and she doesn’t want to take orders from them,” Turner added. “She’s not happy about it, she wants to kind of run her own shit too but she is far more self assured and powerful than Jean is.”

Check out the video above for more from Turner’s interview. All episodes of Game of Thrones are currently streaming on HBO TV.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters on June 7th.