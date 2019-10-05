David Harbour Lobbies for Con Air Reboot

The Nic Cage classic, Con Air, was released 22 years ago and has one very awesome fan. David Harbour, who is best known for playing Chief Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, recently posted a photo comparing his luscious locks to those of Cage’s character, Cameron Poe. The image, which Harbour posted to Instagram, proves that he’s anything but “ugly all day.”

“One day, Sensei, ONE DAY when the stubble returns and I FINALLY learn to wink, I will buy the ribbed white tank, and stand amidst the ruins of a downed convict plane in some desert…I just know I will, I just knoooooow it. #longhairdontcare #highpony #longhair #dontcare,” Harbour wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“#CONAIR #DONTCARE,” Stranger Things actor, @mrrandyhavens, replied.

“Live large. Dream larger,” @myleshendrik added.

“I see no difference,” @mrsducktee joked.

While there are no plans to remake Con Air, Harbour will be seen next in Black Widow as Alexei aka The Red Guardian alongside Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Florence Pugh (Yelena), O-T Fagbenle (Mason), and Rachel Weisz (Melina).

In addition to Black Widow, the Internet is also currently speculating Harbour’s return to Stranger Things. The series was just renewed for a fourth season, but Hop’s fate is currently unclear. The character is thought to be dead by his friends and family in Hawkins, but fans of the show aren’t buying it. Harbour has been leaning into his character’s supposed death, but we’re still not convinced. First and foremost, we didn’t see a body, which is pretty much the number one rule of television deaths. Second, the season’s post-credits scene saw a Russian soldier being told to feed a prisoner to their Demogorgon, but is ordered to spare “the American.” Some fans believe Harbour is also sending subtle hints on Instagram that Hop is the American. You can learn about the potential hidden meaning behind his profile photos here.

Stranger Things 4 does not yet have a release date, but Black Widow opens in theaters on May 1, 2020.