David Harbour Pays Tribute to Stranger Things’ Jopper While Promoting Black Widow

It’s been about a month since the third season of Stranger Things dropped on Netflix, and saw what appeared to be the death of Chief Jim Hopper. The character, who is played by David Harbour, is thought to be dead by his friends and family in Hawkins, but fans of the show aren’t buying it. However, Harbour has been treating his character as dead, posting heartbreaking tributes and speaking of Hop only in the past tense. Most recently, the actor was spotted showing some love for Jopper, the ship between his character and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), while posing with fellow new Marvel star, Salma Hayek. Harbour will be in the upcoming Black Widow film and Hayek in The Eternals.



“Even as I move into this magical @marvelstudios world with colossal talents like @salmahayek …My heart still bleeds for them. And the life that could have been. Post a romantic enzo’s eve. Thanks @popbuzz for noticing,” he wrote.

Harbour may be leaning into his character’s death, but we’re still not convinced. First and foremost, we didn’t see a body, which is pretty much the number one rule of television deaths. Second, the season’s post-credits scene saw a Russian soldier being told to feed a prisoner to their Demogorgon, but is ordered to spare “the American.” Some fans believe Harbour is also sending subtle hints on Instagram that Hop is the American. You can learn about the potential hidden meaning behind his profile photos here.

Stranger Things 3 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Black Widow hits theaters on May 1st, 2020 and The Eternals is being released on November 6th, 2020.