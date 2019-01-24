David Tennant Announces Podcast Featuring ‘Jessica Jones’ Star Krysten Ritter and ‘Doctor Who’s Jodie Whitaker

Over the years, podcasts have grown from unknown dudes recording their opinions in a kitchen to a wide range of celebrities having their own, high-quality series. The latest actor to get his own podcast is David Tennant, best known for playing the Tenth Doctor on Doctor Who.

Tennant’s new show will be called David Tennant Does a Podcast With… and will feature an array of celebrity guests. So far, he’s set to have Whoopi Goldberg, Ian McKellen, Samantha Bee, and former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

He’ll also be reuniting with some of his former co-stars, including Olivia Colman. The actress, who is currently nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for The Favourite, shared the screen with Tennant in Broadchurch. He’ll also be sitting down with his Jessica Jones co-star, Krysten Ritter, and his current Good Omens co-stars, Michael Sheen and Jon Hamm. Another noteworthy guest is Jodie Whittaker who plays the current Doctor on Doctor Who.

“And that’s just the ones we’ve recorded to far,” Tennant teases.

“It’s pretty low-concept, but so far it’s sounding rather delicious,” he adds. “Me and some cool people, talking and stuff on a podcast.”

The actor also wants you to know that you can follow the podcast on social media. “It’s the work of the devil, isn’t it?,” he jokes.

You can follow the Instagram account here, the Twitter account here, and check out the iTunes preview here.

According to the Twitter account, you can “subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.”

It’s amazing that Tennant has time to add podcasting to his busy schedule. The actor will be starring in the upcoming mini-series Good Omens, which is based on the novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. In addition to Tennant, Sheen, and Hamm, the show will star Anna Maxwell Martin, Josie Lawrence, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson and Nick Offerman.

Tennant is also currently in production for Fuddy Meers, a new comedy that will reunite him with Krysten Ritter. He’s also developing Americons, a new TV show that will reunite him with Catherine Tate.

David Tennant Does a Podcast With… is expected to drop soon, and Good Omens will premiere later this year on Amazon Prime.