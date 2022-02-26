Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man Pits the Wall-Crawler Against a Supernatural X-Men Villain

Peter Parker is heading down a deadly path in an upcoming series written by a member of the Black Eyed Peas. Marvel has big plans for Spider-Man this year, as the wall-crawler celebrates his 60th anniversary. Writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita, Jr. are launching a new volume of Marvel’s The Amazing Spider-Man in April, following on the Spider-Man Beyond era headlined by Peter’s clone Ben Reilly. A new five-issue miniseries will see Black Eyed Peas member Taboo team with writer B. Earl and artist Juan Ferreyra on Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

One thing that will make Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man stand apart from other Spider-Man titles – aside from the word “Deadly” being in the name – is the location. Instead of taking place in New York City, Spider-Man will travel to Los Angeles. The City has been overrun with demons, with the supernatural X-Men villain Demon Bear behind everything. These circumstances will push Spider-Man in ways he’s never been tested before.

“Being the first Indigenous writer to co-write this new Spider-Man comic with my brother B. Earl is a huge step in opening more doors for underrepresented talent to shape universally known comic characters,” Taboo said in a statement to SYFY WIRE. “As a lifelong fan of everything Spider-Man, this is a childhood dream come true. To go from collecting toys to penning our own Spidey story that brings our hero to my place of birth, Los Angeles, California — Pasadena to be exact — we are humbled and thankful. I see all the opportunities our Marvel family has given us as writers and truly appreciate their trust and ongoing support. We transformed their confidence into fuel that ignited our creativity to write a fun and exciting read for all our amazing Marvel Heads!”

B. Earl and Taboo co-wrote Marvel’s latest take on Werewolf by Night, who will receive his own Disney+ special later this year around Halloween time.

“Not going to lie, taking on Spider-Man is both scary and invigorating,” Earl said. “Taboo and I have been on an incredible journey with our Marvel family, from creating a brand-new Werewolf By Night series to launching a solo story for Kushala: Spirit Rider. Being trusted with Marvel’s most iconic superhero, Spider-Man, is an honor for this Jersey kid who went to bed imagining he was swinging through the streets of Manhattan, saving the city. When Taboo and I found out we had the go-ahead for a new Peter Parker adventure, we began earnestly weaving a tale that would lean into our strengths of pulling from Indigenous storytelling while balancing the intersection of pop culture. Since we’re both in LA, we decided to bring Spidey out to sunny California…but spin a fantastic tale of dark horror that ultimately will turn our friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man DEADLY!”

Covers to Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 by Rahzzah, Peach Momoko, Josemaria Casanovas, and Rafael Albuquerque can be found below. Let us know your thoughts on the series in the comments!

Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 Main Cover by Rahzzah

Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 Variant Cover by Josemaria Casanovas

Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 Variant Cover by Rafael Albuquerque