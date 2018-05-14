‘Deadpool 2’ Movie Clip Takes Shot at ‘Batman v. Superman’s Martha Twist

Deadpool 2 is making its massive final marketing push, and that means that we’re seeing all kinds of new footage from the sequel. But because this is the Deadpool franchise we’re talking about, the final run of ads just have to include some sharp jabs (if not uppercuts) to other big superhero movies, such as Avengers: Infinity War or (in the case above) Batman v Superman!

The scene depicted in the clip builds on what we saw in early Deadpool 2 trailers – namely with Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) coming home to his lovely girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), and trying to explain his lateness. Of the many irreverent lines Wade drops to explain himself, the line “I was fighting a caped [BLEEP], but then we discovered his mom’s name is Martha too.”

That’s a direct reference to the infamous “Martha Moment” from Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, which is tried to bring a complicated socio-political metaphor to a climax with the realization that both Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne’s mothers have the name Martha, which was meant to explain the sudden change in the Batman / Superman relationship, from one of intense rivalry, to one of intense friendship and revelry. Fans still mock that sudden transition, and the “Martha Moment” that fell utterly flat on its face in Zack Snyder’s film.

If you’ve been watching these Deadpool 2 trailers, you know that this jab at the DC Films universe isn’t the only one. Most of the trailers have made a spotlight moment out of the scene where Josh Brolin’s Cable has Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in a kung fu grip, while Deadpool is reflecting on Cable’s dark, and omnious mission. The line of dialogue that’s already a certified quotable is, “That’s so dark – you sure you’re not from the DC Universe?”

Based on the consensus of opinion in the first Deadpool reactions, the references to other superhero franchises and pop-culture figures will be a very rich part of the viewing experience. Although, taking shots at DC Films seems more akin to kicking a man when he’s down, right about now. After the debacle that was Justice League, the DC Films Universe has almost no real hype behind it. We’re all waiting for some first Aquaman footage to rekindle the DC movie spirit – as well as some official confirmation of what the franchise’s slate of upcoming films looks like.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Infinity War are poised to win early summer for the Marvel brand; Black Panther started off the year with a big Marvel win; and Ant-Man and the Wasp will close Marvel’s big year out in late summer. Needless to say, whatever competition that existed between the two franchises is now officially done – and Marvel has won.

Deadpool 2 is out May 18th. X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.