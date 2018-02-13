Deadpool Creator Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photo With Josh Brolin’s Cable

Even though the Deadpool sequel is still a few months away from premiering in theaters, those involved with the production have another reason to celebrate.

Ryan Reynolds already wished his co-star Josh Brolin a happy birthday, and now Deadpool and Cable creator Rob Liefeld is welcoming the actor to the half-century club with a post on social media. Check it out in the photo below!

It looks like Liefeld had fun on the set of Deadpool 2, seeing even more of his comic book creations being brought to life on the big screen. Fans are likely thankful that Liefeld offered them yet another look behind the scenes of the highly anticipated X-Men movie.

Little is known about the upcoming film’s plot, except that it will introduce a ton of fan-favorite characters to the big screen. In addition to Brolin’s role as the time-traveling child of Scott Summers and a clone of Jean Grey (it’s weird, don’t ask), Zazie Beetz will play the lucky mutant mercenary Domino — yet another member of X-Force.

Stefan Kapičić returns as Colossus in Deadpool 2, and the actor himself said his character is much more important to the film’s plot this go around. The trailer has also featured Brianna Hildebrand returning as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, this time sporting an official X-Men costume with a hint of goth flavor.

In a quick appearance, three new additions got fans riled up including Terry Crews, who was confirmed to play a part in the movie, though it’s unclear which character he’s playing at this point.

Crews is joined by a mystery mutant who may-or-may-not be Zeitgeist from the Peter Milligan and Mike Allred run on X-Force, as well as the obscure sword-wielding mutant Shatterstar. Some fans speculate this could be the makings of X-Force, though it seems more likely that they’ll be cannon fodder.

While Deadpool 2 is set to premiere in theaters in just a few months, Josh Brolin recently revealed that he’s gearing up for some reshoots on the production. This doesn’t likely mean they’re shooting additional photography, but instead getting some pickup shots to help the flow in the editing room.

Either way, it’s time to get hyped up for the release of the Deadpool sequel, just like Rob Liefeld is.

Deadpool 2 premieres in theaters on May 18th.