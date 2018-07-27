‘X-Force’: Colossus Actor Stefan Kapicic Teases What Fans Might Expect

Deadpool 2 star Stefan Kapicic doesn’t doubt metal-skinned X-Man Colossus will roll with the X-Force crew when the team are spun out into their own movie under writer-director Drew Goddard.

“The only thing that I know and everybody knows, that we have a third director now — after [Deadpool director] Tim Miller and [Deadpool 2 director] David Leitch — and Drew Goddard is an amazing guy and an amazing director,” Kapicic told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con, where the star participated in the unveiling of the Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut.

“We still don’t know what’s going on with the script because he’s still working on [Bad Times at the El Royale], and when he’s done with that, I think that he’s starting to develop whatever he has right now.”

“So nobody’s sure what’s gonna happen, but I’m not doubting it. I know after Deadpool 2, all these things that are happening in the movie, it’s kind of natural to have Colossus be a part of X-Force,” Kapicic told us.

The bones of the black ops-like mutant team formed in the Deadpool followup, when the mouthy merc (Ryan Reynolds) rallied newfound allies — gruff time-traveler Cable (Josh Brolin) and fortuitous mutant Domino (Zazie Beetz) — to take on an abusive mutant-hating headmaster, with Colossus and X-Men students Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna) tapping in to tackle the unstoppable Juggernaut.

Kapicic doesn’t know exactly what the future holds, but hopes to see Colossus reunite with his X-Men comrades and be integrated into the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I would love to see Colossus go back to his X-Men, and who knows, with all these Disney-Fox things, I’m hoping the X-Men are gonna join the MCU, like the Avengers,” Kapicic said. “I would love to see Colossus go against Thanos.”

X-Men and Deadpool producer Simon Kinberg told Entertainment Weekly in May the exact X-Force roster was still being worked out with Goddard and Reynolds, who is on board the project as star and producer.

“Drew, Ryan, and I sat down and talked quite a bit about what X-Force would be, but we haven’t on settled who those characters are yet,” the X-Men: Dark Phoenix director said. “But certainly we’d want Cable and Domino to be part of it.”

Deadpool 2: Super-Duper Cut debuts with new footage on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 21st. X-Force has yet to stake a release date.