‘Deadpool 2’s Credit Scenes Revealed

Deadpool 2 features five mid-credits scenes, including a major X-Men cameo and a joke aimed at leading man Ryan Reynolds and his poorly received DC Comics movie.

Spoilers ahead.

Deadpool 2 sees time-traveling mutant Cable visit the past to course correct the future, a mission that leaves the mercenary stranded in the past — our present. Cable’s time sliding device only had enough juice left for two jumps — one into the past, and another to get him back home to the future — but by the end of Deadpool 2‘s third act, Cable is left with a busted time hopper.

The first mid-credits scene picks up with Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and girlfriend Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna) at the X-Mansion. Nega tinkers with Cable’s time slider. She can’t understand how “something so small generates enough energy to reverse time.”

“Just fix it, Eleven, or I’ll take it to the Genius Bar,” Deadpool says from the doorway. The gloomy teen is unfazed by the Stranger Things jab.

“Cable’s gonna kill you if he finds out,” Yukio says. “Never heard of him,” Deadpool replies, straight-faced.

“Why do you think I’m helping him?” Nega says, tossing him the time-hopper.

“The Lord works in mysterious ways,” Deadpool tells her. “Good day.”

Yukio waves him off. “Bye Wade!”

He pops his head in. “Bye Yukio,” he says gently with a wave.

“That was probably a bad idea,” Yukio tells Nega.

The fiery X-Man has a horrible realization. “What have we done?”

“If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher plays.

We’re back in time. Wade is reunited with Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) in his apartment.

“I hope you sharpened the cream cheese spreader,” he tells her, brandishing the blade.

A gun-wielding would-be assassin appears. Wade chucks the knife, impaling the killer square in the forehead.

“I’ll be right back,” Wade says, face lit up like an excited puppy. He activates the time travel. “We’re definitely naming our kid Cher,” Wade yells, disappearing in a blue flash.

We’re back in time again. Just outside the Hillside Amusement Park, where Deadpool and his newly minted X-Force crew landed — to disastrous results.

Deadpool cries out for Peter (Rob Delaney).

“X-Force!” Peter yells, bringing his arms together into an “X” formation.

“Walk away!” Deadpool tells him. “Just walk away!”

“But we’re X-Force,” Peter says.

“Nope, we’re not,” Deadpool replies. “No X-Force.”

“All right, well, this has been pretty scary,” says Peter.

“Go home, sugar bear,” Deadpool says, tapping his chest and lifting a thumbs up to the sky. “Go home.”

“Okay! Will you give Domino my email?”

We’re even further back in time, in a scene lifted directly from 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

The now-altered scene sees a younger Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) come face-to-face with Weapon XI — a corrupted and now-mute Wade Wilson — who has been transformed into a bald, mouthless killing machine.

“Wade, is that you?” Wolverine says. “Guess Stryker finally figured out how to shut you up.”

The furry future X-Man unsheathes his claws.

Weapon XI is shot in the head.

The real, modern-day Deadpool steps into frame. “Hey! It’s me! Don’t scratch! Just cleaning up the timelines,” he says. BANG. BANG. He fires rounds into Weapon XI’s corpse.

Bangbangbangbang.

“I love you,” Deadpool whispers, exiting.

The final mid-credits scene sees Ryan Reynolds in a warmly lit office.

“Welcome to the big leagues, kid,” the Canadian star tells himself. He holds in his hands the script for Green Lantern.

BANG! The script for the oft-maligned Warner Bros. DC Comics adaptation that famously starred Reynolds as Hal Jordan is swiftly splattered with blood and brains.

Reynolds, bullet hole in the center of his forehead, drops dead — revealing Deadpool, gun in hand.

“You’re welcome, Canada,” Deadpool says. End.

Deadpool 2 is now playing.