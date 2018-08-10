‘Deadpool 2’ Ryan Reynolds Reveals Hidden Easter Egg From First Movie

The Deadpool franchise is loaded with jokes and references to various nerdy franchises, so no one should be surprised the new movie included a stealthy reference to the first film.

But this joke in Deadpool 2 is quick and worth pointing out because it calls back to one of the funnier jokes in its predecessor, and further shows the cruel affection Wade Wilson and Blind Al have for each other.

In the first movie, Deadpool bids his roommate farewell before heading off for his final fight against Ajax.

“If I never see you again, I want you to know that I love you very much,” Deadpool says. “And also there’s about 116 kilos of cocaine buried somewhere in the apartment. Right next to the cure for blindness.”

Jumping forward to Deadpool 2, when the Merc’ With the Mouth decides to kill himself after his girlfriend Vanessa was murdered, he goes searching through his secret stash in their apartment where he retrieves a brick of cocaine. It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene, but you can see a box of various items, including the cocaine and a package labeled “the cure for blindness.”

Star Ryan Reynolds and his co-writer Paul Wernick addressed this reference in the commentary for the movie’s home video release, noting how proud they were of it.

“I wonder if people ever catch this little Easter egg,” Reynolds said.

” This was Ryan’s little gem here,” Wernick added.

“The cure for blindness, from the first movie. Cocaine, right next to the cure for blindness,” said Reynolds. “I wonder if eagle-eyed people will catch it.”

The new Deadpool movie is loaded with tons of references and characters that X-Men fans are bound to love. While the theatrical cut introduced Cable, Domino, X-Force, and a more comic-accurate take on the Juggernaut, the home video release also has tons of stuff fans will love.

There’s a deleted scene that includes the classic X-villain Omega Red, even more jokes at the expense of Green Lantern, and an extended look at the hilarious X-Men mansion scene.

Fans can get a look at all of these special features, as well as the extended version dubbed “The Super Duper Cut,” now that Deadpool 2 has been released on digital HD. The film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on August 21st.