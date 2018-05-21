‘Deadpool 2’ Takes Shots at the DC Universe

When it comes to the Deadpool franchise, there is nothing sacred, no holds barred, nothing off limits to Wade Wilson’s biting, fourth wall-breaking wit.

So fans shouldn’t be surprised that Deadpool 2 took some potshots at the Distinguished Competition.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Deadpool 2 below.

The shared universe of movies from DC Films, affectionately referred to by fans as the DC Extended Universe, has been the subject of memes, jokes, and ridicule. And while many claim to love films like Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, they have provided many laughs for those who did not enjoy them quite as much.

The Merc’ With the Mouth seems to be among those numbers, as the sequel to Deadpool was packed with jokes at the expense of those movies.

In the beginning of the film, Deadpool is late for his anniversary date with wife Vanessa, and comes up with a litany of excuses in hopes of escaping her scorn. One of those excuses comes when he says he was about to take out a bad guy who says his mother’s name is Martha, too.

This is an obvious reference to the climactic confrontation between Superman and Batman in their titular face-off film, when their battle ends upon finding out their mother’s share the same first name.

But Deadpool also gets another dig after his first battle with Cable, when the time-traveling mutant breaks into the prison known as the Ice Box in hopes of killing the young Russell Collins. Wade intervenes, attempting to thwart Cable in his efforts when he learns his foe comes from the future by asking three questions.

“One, is Dub Step still a thing? Two, what Sharknado are we on? And three, at what point do audiences say ‘Enough with the robotic arms’?”

But Cable ignores the last two questions, instead telling Deadpool that Dub Step music “is for p*ssies.”

“You’re so dark,” Wade responds. “Are you sure you aren’t from the DC Universe?”

The film relishes in its ability to poke fun at anything and everything in the genre, so knowing that it would pick at the perennial punching bag of DC Films seems like a given.

Fans can see Deadpool 2 make jokes at DC’s expense now, as the film is currently playing in theaters.

What did you think of the new Deadpool movie?