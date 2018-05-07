Original ‘Deadpool 2’ Script Made Him a Father

Before a movie goes into production, the script sees a few different iterations before the filmmakers and studio executives settle on a shared vision. And while Deadpool can deal with a number of circumstances, it’s almost unfathomable to think of him as a father.

But that almost happened in one of the first drafts for Deadpool 2, according to star Ryan Reynolds. And though the script still retains many of the familial elements, they cut out the idea that would have made Deadpool a dad.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The genesis of it was ‘What if Deadpool had a child?’ Like, what if we started five years later and what would that be like?” Reynolds told Entertainment Weekly. “By page 1.5, it was totally untenable. We were just like, ‘Nope. Nope. No, no, no. This is never, ever going to work.’ We went back to the drawing board and kind of reworked it in a way about wanting to have a child, which is something that so many people I know experience on a daily basis — wanting to have a child but can’t.”

While the Deadpool franchise seems to pride itself on being a ridiculous pastiche of superhero conventions with Reynolds’ sense of humor and an intense portrayal of violence, it also tends to employ some genre conventions that fans might not recognize.

“The first movie is a love story masquerading as a comic-book movie,” said Reynolds, “and this one is kind of a family film masquerading as a comic-book film again.”

Which makes sense, considering the first movie came out on Valentine’s Day weekend while this one is kicking off the summer blockbuster season, which tends to be dominated by family-friendly movies.

The plot of Deadpool 2 seems to revolve around the Merc’ With the Mouth’s efforts to protect a young mutant boy, played by Julian Dennison, from the time-traveling mercenary Cable, played by Josh Brolin.

It makes perfect sense that the son Deadpool never wanted would be played by Dennison, who had a hilarious and impactful debut in Taika Wapiti’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople, playing a foul mouthed, rap obsessed troublemaker on the run in the forests of New Zealand.

Deadpool’s efforts to protect the kid will lead to the creation of X-Force, though we can safely predict that Cable will be fighting on the side of the good guys by the time the movie’s credits roll.

Deadpool 2 premieres May 18th.

Are you excited to see Wade Wilson’s return to the big screen? Let us know in the comment section!