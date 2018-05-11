‘Deadpool 2’ Funko Pops are Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Deadpool 2 doesn’t hit theaters until May 18th, but you can already score a massive deal on Funko Pop figures inspired by the film. Currently, Entertainment Earth is running a buy one, get one 50% off sale on over 3000 of the best Funko Pop figures out there, and the entire standard Deadpool 2 lineup of Pops, Mystery Minis, plush, keychains, pins, string lights, Vynl, mugs, and t-shirts are eligible.

You can shop the entire Funko Deadpool 2 lineup right here sorted by bestsellers. The Deadpool Bob Ross and recumbent Deadpool Pop figures will likely be the top items on most wish lists, so grab those as quickly as you can. If you want to maximize the savings, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $79 or more. With all of the Funko items that are up for grabs, hitting that number shouldn’t be an issue. A breakdown of the Deadpool 2 Funko collection goes like this:

• POP! Marvel: Deadpool Parody- Negasonic

• POP! Marvel: Deadpool Parody- Domino

• POP! Marvel: Deadpool Parody- Cable

• POP! Marvel: Deadpool Parody- Colossus

• VYNL: Marvel Comics – Deadpool & Cable

• SuperCute Plush: Deadpool Assortment

• POP! Ride Marvel: Deadpool – Deadpool & Scooter

• POP! Marvel: Deadpool Playtime – Deadpool in Robe

• POP! Marvel: Deadpool Playtime – Deadpool Clown

• POP! Marvel: Deadpool Playtime- Bob Ross

• Blind Bag Keychain: Deadpool (Case) / Random 4-Pack

• POP! Marvel: Deadpool Parody- Deadpool

You can shop Entertainment Earth’s entire Funko BOGO 50% off sale right here. Again, over 3000 items are currently eligible – but the best stuff won’t last long. On that note, if you want to grab Funko Pops for the other big blockbuster of the moment, you can shop the entire line of Avengers: Infinity War Pop figures right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.