‘Deadpool 2’ Honest Trailer Actually Features Deadpool

If you are tired of the Cinema Sins and Honest Trailers approach to pedantic over-analysis of every blockbuster movie that comes along, check out the Honest Trailers trailer for Deadpool 2.

The video, which features Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, sees the Merc With a Mouth take over the format and turn it on its head, doing an Honest Trailer for Honest Trailers and making fun of everything from the high concept to the ever-changing ownership of so many internet fan sites.

This is not the first time Reynolds has popped up on Honest Trailers — something that you will know as soon as you watch through the video, which makes reference back to his previous outing. That time, as they note, he made a proto version of the Passion of the Christ joke that eventually made its way into Deadpool 2.

During a scene in Dopinder’s car, at one point Deadpool jokes, “I’m in the same sentence as Jesus,” adding that in terms of R-rated box office, it’s “Passion of the Christ, then me.”

“It’s a risky joke ’cause it could have gone either way,” writer Rhett Reese admitted on the film’s DVD commentary track. “We’d have to change it if somethin’ else came along.

His co-writer, Paul Wernick, agreed, but said that there was a fairly easy workaround for such an eventuality.

“The good news, speaking of changing things, [is that] Deadpool’s in a mask,” Wernick said. “We’ve said it before; we can put words into his mouth up until the very last moment, so we’re writing this movie up until it locks — two, three weeks before it comes out into theaters.”

If you want to get more of the Honest Trailers folks’ actual opinions on Deadpool 2, you can check out the Honest Trailers Commentary, which is on YouTube here.

According to the commentary, it was Reynolds who pitched the idea of doing an Honest Trailer for Honest Trailers, “upping the stakes for us” after they asked him to reprise his Logan role as a cameo over the phone.

Deadpool 2 hit the stands on DVD and Blu-ray today, or you can get a digital copy from video-on-demand sites like Vudu, Amazon, and iTunes.