‘Deadpool 2’: Wade Gets the Band Back Together in New Image

When you go to see your favorite band on tour, you know that they’re probably going to play a lot of their new songs, which can certainly be exciting. However, no matter how good their new songs are, you want to see the hits, the songs that made the band big in the first place.

Deadpool 2 is going to be a lot like one of those concerts. Yes, we’re all excited to see Cable, Domino, and the X-Force make their debuts. But you’d be lying if you said you weren’t hoping to get loads of screen time from the charming trio of Deadpool, Colossus, and Negasonic that made the first movie so damn fun.

Fortunately, this new image proves that we’ll get all that and more, as Wade Wilson gets his original team back together for another world tour.

The image, which you can see below, was released exclusively on Empire Online, and will appear in the new issue of the magazine when it hits shelves this weekend. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is pictured front and center, donning a yellow X-Men shirt over his usual red suit. It’s likely that this is his “X-Men uniform,” created to fit in with his current cohorts. X-Men staple Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), and his protégé Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) stand by Deadpool, just as they did in the first film.

Most of the characters in this photo are second-timers in the franchise, though the one newcomer seems to be the focus of the entire scene. A young mutant by the name of Russell (Julian Dennison) is standing at the forefront of the photo with his back turned to the camera. All around him, a fire smolders on the ground, likely an after-effect from his genetic mutation which allows him to wield flames.

By the looks of this photo, and the previous trailers, Russell will be the main focus of the film. Deadpool will be attempting to save him from the time-travelling Cable (Josh Brolin), who has come from the future to stop Russell from an evil future.

Deadpool will need all the help he can get in protecting Russell. He’ll have his new X-Force team and, thankfully, it looks like two of his favorite X-Men will be joining the cause as well.

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on May 18.