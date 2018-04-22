‘Deadpool 2’: Juggernaut Easter Egg Spotted in the Final Trailer

Juggernaut may not have been confirmed to appear in Deadpool 2 yet, but there continue to be signs that the iconic X-Men villain will appear in the movie.

Earlier this month, one shot in a Deadpool 2 TV spot seemed to depict Colossus throwing a punch at the helmet of Juggernaut. Now that the final trailer for the film has arrived, another likely Juggernaut reference can be spotted, making it seem even more likely that he will show up.

In the new trailer, several shots focus on a scene in which Domino jumps down into a moving truck and gets into a fight with the driver. Just before she knocks him out of the door, you can catch a glimpse of some sort of heat signature reading on the dash, close to the passenger side of the truck.

Take a closer look at the screenshot below.

Does the figure depicted on the reading look familiar to you? With all of that bulk, and the odd shape of its head, that looks a lot like Juggernaut.

When you combine this shot with the one of Colossus in the TV spot, it really makes a case for Juggernaut’s return to the big screen. Besides, the creative team behind Deadpool 2 has said this movie is going to be much bigger than the first.

What could be bigger than Juggernaut?!

Throughout the Marvel Comics universe, Juggernaut is the alter-ego of Cain Marko, the step-brother of Professor X. This relationship with Charles Xavier only adds to the notion that Juggernaut could appear in Deadpool 2, considering the trailers have shown Wade Wilson hanging out in the X Mansion, and taking the Professor’s wheelchair for a spin.

If Juggernaut were to appear in the movie, it would be the second time we’ve seen the character in film. Vinnie Jones portrayed the villain in X-Men: The Last Stand back in 2006.

To this point, there has been no official word as to whether or not we’ll be seeing Juggernaut in Deadpool 2.

Do you think that’s Juggernaut in the trailer? Is Deadpool 2 building towards a showdown between him and Colossus? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on May 18, followed by Solo: A Star Wars Story just one week later, on May 25.