It’s Been 5 Years Since the Most Inventive MCU Show, and the Franchise Has Never Been That Promising Again

For over a decade, Marvel Studios operated as an unstoppable cinematic machine. The initial success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe allowed it to expand into increasingly risky territory, successfully turning obscure properties like Guardians of the Galaxy into global household names. That was possible due to an unprecedented level of consistency where even the most divisive entries in the final half of the Infinity Saga remained highly profitable and widely discussed. As a result, Avengers: Endgame served as a monumental conclusion to a decade of serialized storytelling. The immediate follow-up, Spider-Man: Far From Home, further reinforced the idea that the franchise was invincible by delivering another massive critical and commercial hit. This momentum set the stage for the franchise to migrate to the small screen through the launch of Disney+, promising a future where high-budget television would further enrich the lore of the most successful film series in history.

The true potential of MCU’s television expansion was showcased on January 15, 2021, when Marvel Studios premiered WandaVision to a global audience. The series represented a radical departure from the established house style by utilizing the visual language of classic American sitcoms to explore Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) grief following the events of the war against Thanos (Josh Brolin). For several weeks, WandaVision crafted a unique cultural phenomenon that rewarded patient viewers with a slow-burning mystery that prioritized character depth and stylistic experimentation over traditional action sequences. This inventive approach suggested that the Multiversal Saga would be willing to get weird and allow different creative voices to flourish within the established universe.

However, the initial excitement surrounding WandaVision began to fracture as it approached its highly anticipated finale. As the story neared its conclusion, the series abandoned its subversive structure and immersive tributes to television history in favor of a more conventional superhero spectacle. The final episode, for example, was heavily criticized for its reliance on simplistic digital effects during a predictable aerial duel and its insistence on leaving multiple narrative threads dangling to serve as advertisements for a future cinematic project, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This shift from a self-contained emotional character study to a standard franchise setup served as an early warning for the inconsistencies that would eventually plague the larger Multiversal Saga.

The MCU Is at Its Best When It Focuses on Good Stories, Instead of the Broader Universe

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

WandaVision illustrates that the MCU is at its most effective when it prioritizes the emotional core of its protagonists over the requirements of a broader release schedule. The series was a masterpiece of storytelling during its early stages because it focused entirely on the internal trauma of Wanda Maximoff and her desperate attempt to manufacture a reality where her family could exist in peace. The momentum only began to falter when the narrative was forced to accommodate the obligatory setup for the next theatrical installment. This specific conflict between narrative integrity and franchise connectivity has haunted Marvel Studios over the past five years.

The studio has experienced a significant decline in its perceived invincibility as various productions have struggled to maintain the high standards established during the previous decade. While entries like Agatha All Along, Werewolf by Night, and Thunderbolts* proved that the franchise can still deliver focused stories to some extent, other projects have severely shaken the confidence of the fanbase. For instance, Captain America: Brave New World was widely viewed as a production that played it too safe by relying on familiar tropes and focusing more on future teasers than its own central conflict. Similarly, the series Echo starring Alaqua Cox suffered from a massive pacing issue when it dedicated an entire episode to recapping the events of Hawkeye. This choice suggested the studio was more concerned with catching up casual viewers than maintaining the artistic rhythm of the show.

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

The most significant blow to the brand’s credibility came with the release of Secret Invasion, a series that fundamentally failed to capitalize on one of the most celebrated events in comic book history. Instead of a paranoid thriller with global stakes, the story starring Samuel L. Jackson delivered a diluted narrative that failed to resonate with critics and fans alike. These documented shortcomings have made the fifth anniversary of WandaVision particularly bittersweet for long-term enthusiasts. The premiere of that series was a moment of genuine discovery that offered a refreshing take on the genre. As we look toward the upcoming release of Avengers: Doomsday, there is a palpable sense of apprehension regarding whether the franchise can reclaim that original spark or if the current decline has become irreversible.

WandaVision is currently available to stream on Disney+.

