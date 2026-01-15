Deadpool: Samurai Just Created a Brand New Shonen Crossover (And You’ll Never Guess Which Series is Featured)

Deadpool: Samurai has finally returned, following a years-long hiatus that saw Marvel’s Merc With a Mouth taking on an alternate reality version of himself that might be the deadliest Wade ever introduced. With the arrival of its twenty-first chapter, Wade Wilson has found himself entering into a brand new Shonen world. With previous chapters seeing Deadpool teaming up with none other than My Hero Academia’s All Might to fight against the Mad Titan Thanos, anything can apparently happen in the fourth-wall-breaking manga. Instead of making Wade a Z-Fighter or a Straw Hat Pirate, the Merc With a Mouth has entered a wild, controversial anime universe.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Deadpool: Samurai, Chapter 21, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. When last we left Wade Wilson, he was fighting against an alternate reality version of himself who was fused with none other than the X-Men’s deadliest member, Wolverine. Unfortunately, “Wolverine-Pool” has an ax to grind with Wade and is looking to bring countless Deadpools to Wilson’s universe to “mess it up.” Needing a “tempad” to unleash the carnage, Wolverine-Pool attempts to kill Wade, only for Deadpool to use the tempad to transport himself to a different dimension. Said dimension is none other than that of World’s End Harem, an anime with a synopsis that might be right up Wade’s alley.

Deadpool Samurai coming back with him ending up in the World’s End Harem universe was unexpected but certainly welcome. I hope they take this gag super far to really kick off the return with a bang. pic.twitter.com/yS7XhmgsYW — EpicSponge101 (@EpicSpunch10130) January 15, 2026

Why Deadpool & World’s End Harem Are a Match Made in Heaven

World’s End Harem, for those who might be unfamiliar with the shonen property, focuses on a world that has been ravaged by a very unique virus. Dubbed the “MK Virus,” aka the Man Killer virus, 99.9% of the world’s male population has been killed as a result. Main star Reito Mizuhara happens to dodge the effects of the virus thanks to being placed in cryo sleep for a disease that threatens his life. Waking up to a world that is almost nothing but women, Reito must discover the secret to curing the virus and dodge the advances of countless romantic interests. Luckily, if you want to check out the anime adaptation for World’s End Harem, all episodes of the series are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Following the long hiatus for Deadpool: Samurai, this crossover isn’t the only thing of note from the latest chapter. The manga’s writer, Sanshiro Kasama, shared a hilarious apology to kick off the latest chapter that reads, “Dear readers of Deadpool: Samurai, I’m incredibly sorry for the sudden long break and express my most heartfelt apologies to everyone looking forward to new chapters. To ensure that this never happens again, I will remain mindful that these characters are borrowed from Marvel and will behave myself. I will aim for clean, wholesome reading material and deliver content everyone can enjoy with peace of mind. I humbly beg for your continued patronage of Deadpool: Samurai.”

