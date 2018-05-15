Here’s How Ryan Reynolds Got Celine Dion to Do Her ‘Deadpool 2’ Song

The promotional campaign for Deadpool 2 has been quite a wild ride — and now we know how one of its biggest teasers came together.

In a recent interview with Variety, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch revealed how Celine Dion was brought on to perform a new original song for the film, complete with a delightfully surreal music video. As Leitch explained, franchise star Ryan Reynolds was the one who asked Dion to appear in the film, in the form of a heartfelt letter.

“Ryan took up the mantle.” Leitch revealed. “I think it was like celebrity to celebrity. He wrote her a really nice, impassioned letter, and she responded quickly. And so we were all stoked. We were like little girls, like ‘Oh my god! She’s going to do it! She’s going to do it!’ So it was very exciting.”

While some were initially confused by the release of the music video for “Ashes”, Leitch argued that the partnership was for a pretty good set of reasons.

“There was no other person that we could really think of that fits the DNA of Deadpool.” Leitch added. “She’s an iconic singer, an incredible voice. But she also kind of fits in our world. And wow, what a great sense of humor, what a professional. It was such a fun time shooting that video. One of my favorite experiences on set, and I’ve been doing movies for 20 years.”

As the release of Deadpool 2 has gotten closer, it’s safe to say that things have gotten a little bit weirder than the “Ashes” video. But judging by the response thus far to the film, it looks like the sense of unique spectacle has certainly paid off.

“We wanted to make sure that it was worthy of a summer tentpole movie, and we knew we were going to be wedged in between some big films.” Leitch explained in a previous interview. “We did our best to expand the action, and in a general sense, just make it bigger. In terms of the tone, and the fun and the DNA of a Deadpool movie, you’re going to get everything you expect and more.”

Fans can see Deadpool 2 for themselves when it debuts in theaters this Friday.